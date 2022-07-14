Malawi needs K11 billion to host Region 5 Youth games

Malawi Goverment says it needs 11 billion Kwacha to host the Region 5 Youth Games which will start in December and will attract over 2000 athletes.

Today, organisers of the Region 5 Youth Games engaged varios campanies doing busines in the private sector. The main aim of the meeting was to market the event.

Speaking at the corporate breakfast, Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda, said Goverment needs 11 Billion Kwacha to host these games, hence the need to partner with private sector for sponsorship.

“We are so much happy with the corporate world coming in to support the region 5 games, we are looking forward to good partnership, as we have always said these games will not be achieved if we do not allow the business industry to participate.

“At the same time it is also their own opportunity because we think because they can do business with us, they can also take advantage of the games and grow their business.

“The event is an opportunity for them to showcase what they are going to do and at the same time what they can offer and we need that as Goverment because on our own we cannot achieve these games,” said Chimwendo.

According to Chimwendo, on infrastructure, the budget is at K20 Billion Kwacha to complete construction of Kamuzu Institute Aquitic swimming center, Griffin Saenda Sports Complex and also rehabilitation of facilities which include NRC, Nalikule, Civil Stadium, Silver Stadium and BNS that will be used during these games.

Chimwendo also commended President Chakwera for initiating infrastructure developments for sports saying Malawi will now have improved and beautiful infrastructures, and at the same time the Region 5 Youth Games are going to leave a legacy in the Country.

“We are very thankful to the President for initiating infrastructure development more especially for sports. There is aquatic Swimming complex and then the Griffin Saenda complex, the rehabilitation of Civil Stadium and Silver stadium, but at the same the rehabilitation of Hostels which are going to host the athletes.

“The infrastructure is going to be there for sometime but we must continue, Malawi has lacked behind for some time, our colleagues in the region had moved steps ahead of us. You cannot host international games with poor infrastructures you need beautiful infrastructures to host these games and it must not be in Lilongwe only, it must in Blantyre, Mzuzu and all the districts. Without improved infrastructures we can not achieve the best games, we can not be recognised and we cannot host these games. So the Region 5 Youth Games are an opportunity for this country and they will leave a legacy for the coming games,” explained Banda.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer for Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Indusrty, Chancellor Kaferapanjira said this is right opportunity for private sector to sell their brands in the region which in the end will help them to earn more financial returns to Malawi.

“This is the opportunity for private sectors like I said in my remarks, there are so many players in the private sector who are looking forward to being visible during these games. You are aware that currently we are not exporting as much and maybe that’s why we run short of foreign exchange, a lot of companies want to go into the region and not only to do business in Malawi.

“So these games give them opportunity to become visible to the region because there are 10 countries that will be competing here and that comprises a regional market for them, not only a local market.

“So I think this is seen as a big opportunity for them and I see them coming forward to pledge support and to make sure they are branded, they are seen that they operate within the region so that they can do business with rest of the countries that will be participating,” said Kaferapanjira.

During the event, a number of campanies and organisations made pledges.

Malawi is set to host the Region 5 Youth Games in December this year.

