Lilongwe council to remove cars found being sold along streets

The Lilongwe City Council has warned that it will remove any vehicle found on display for sale or hire along streets and other undesignated areas within the city.

The council’s acting chief executive officer Vitto Mulula has issued the warning in a letter to car sellers and car hire businesses operating in undesignated sites.

Mulula says selling vehicles along the streets of the city is prohibited by the by-laws governing the city and the council has warned businessperson who sale vehicles along the streets to stop doing so by 19 July, 2022.

“The council shall be compelled to exercise its powers to remove any vehicle found on display for sale and hiring along the streets and the council shall not be held responsible for any damage that may occur during the operation,” said Mulula in the letter dated July 11.

He added that car sellers can contact the city in order to be informed about the designated car sites where the business is acceptable.

On social media, some Malawians have welcomed the move saying vehicles are being sold everywhere like tomatoes hence the council need to clean the city.

Others have, however, claimed that there is lack of designated spaces for selling cars in the city. There are also concerns that the council is failing to stop vendors who have turned the streets of Lilongwe town into markets where they sell items such as vegetables and scrap metals.

