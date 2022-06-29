Scrafoc ‘to sue’ Makhadzi over Ma Gear song

South African based Malawian musician Scrafoc has vowed to sue Makhadzi for stealing his song called Ma Gear.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Scrafoc confirmed the development. He said he feels used by the Limpopo born songstress.

“I will take a legal action. This is not on. Just because she is a big brand, it doesn’t warrant violation of copyright laws,” he said

The Malawian artist whose real name is Gift Chilonga added that he is not seeking the legal action to make a name.

“This is not about using Makhadzi to make a name for myself. If I was destined to be big, it shall come to pass even if her name is not involved.”

However Makhadzi is yet to comment on the matter. At the moment, her song which features Mr Brown is attracting good traffic on digital platforms.

Gift’s song was released last year whereas Makhadzi’s tune came to life a few days ago. Dj Megi and Master Azart produced the two songs respectively.

