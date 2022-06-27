DPP, Mutharika threatened with legal action over Mangochi meeting

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa has threatened to take legal action against former President Peter Mutharika and the DPP over the meeting the party held yesterday at Page House in Mangochi.

DPP Members of Parliament (MPs) gathered at Mutharika’s Page House in Mangochi where they elected Mulanje South West MP George Chaponda as leader of opposition, replacing Mulanje Central legislator Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Cassius Chidothe of Chidothe, Chidothe company, lawyer for Nankhumwa and DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, wrote Mutharika on 25 June, a day before the meeting, warning the DPP not to go ahead with meeting.

The lawyer in the letter argued that Nankhumwa and some DPP MPs were not invited to the meeting and Jeffrey did not know about the meeting despite being DPP secretary general.

The lawyer argued that the meeting was in contempt of a court order following a ruling in May that Nankhumwa and Jeffrey which should be treated as part of leadership and not sidelined.

Chidothe added that Nankhumwa would drag Mutharika and the DPP members to court if the meeting went ahead.

However, speaking after the meeting, Chidothe told the local media that he was waiting for advice from his clients.

“Our client will advise us on what happens next but, based on the law, our client has the right to apply to court for contempt of court proceedings and, if our client will advise us to do the paper work, we will proceed as such,” he said.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba said all DPP MPs were invited to the meeting but 35 MPs attended and they decided to change DPP leadership in Parliament.

“The party will inform the Speaker [of Parliament] about the new changes. We also expect the new Leader of Opposition to appoint DPP MPs into committees before the next meeting of Parliament,” he said.

