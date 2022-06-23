Baby found dead in maize garden in Dedza

A baby aged between 5 and 8 months has died due to cold weather after being abandoned in a maize garden in Dedza

Postmortem, according to police, shows the baby died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure to freezing temperature from

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said on Wednesday morning Dedza police station received a report that some little boys who were wandering in maize garden had found an infant lying unconscious.

Police officers rushed to the scene and took the child to Dedza district hospital where it was confirmed that the child had already died.

Meanwhile, the dead body is being kept at Dedza district hospital mortuary as the station has intensified the effort to trace the mother of the child.

Manda said all sex workers around the area are being investigated.

So far, police are asking any person with information that will assist to trace the mother of the child.