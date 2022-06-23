Sattargate: ACB to arrest four more people

Kainja

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it expects to arrest four more people in connection to the Zuneth Sattar case.

Victor Chiwala, ACB’s Chief legal and prosecution officer said the arrests will start soon. He, however, did not mention names of the persons to be arrested.

Today, the bureau arrested former Inspector General of Malawi Police George Kainja and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mwabi Kaluba.

According to the bureau, Kainja, on instructions from businessperson Zuneth Sattar, initiated requisition of the procurement of 350,000 food ration packs worth US$7,875,000 (about K8 billion).

The contract was awarded to Sattar’s company Xaviar Limited and in return Kainja allegedly got a vehicle and US$8,000 (about K8 million).

On his part, Kaluba is alleged to have received US$20,000 (about K20 million) from Sattar for providing assistance in the procurement contract.

The bureau, in its report to President Lazarus Chakwera, said there are 13 people that have been extensively investigated to the point that the bureau concluded that they conducted themselves corruptly in dealing with the businessman.

These include Kainja, Vice president Saulos Chilima, Chief of Staff for State Residences Prince Kapondamgaga and Chairperson of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority John Suzi Banda.