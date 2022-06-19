Man jailed for sexually abusing child

A court in Blantyre has sentenced Shaibu Thomas to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing a child.

According to Blantyre Police Deputy Spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, the court heard through state prosecutor Inspector Jimmy Chigundo that in May 2022 the convict started sexually abusing a 14 year old girl whom the man and his wife were staying with.

When the convict’s wife knew about the sexual abuse she left her matrimonial home whilst leaving behind the victim who was later on sexually abused several times by the convict.

The matter was reported at Mitsidi Police who arrested the convict and charged him with an offence of defilement.

Appearing before court, Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charge and this prompted the state to parade 5 witnesses to prove the case.

In his submission, Inspector Chigundo asked the court to give a stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders citing that cases of defilement are becoming rampant.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Mphalulo Fatchi agreed with the state and therefore slapped Thomas with 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Shaibu Thomas, 29 years hails from Masenjere Village in the area of Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa District.