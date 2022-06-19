African Chimtuwi: Lilongwe kicks Onesimus off stage

Singer Onesimus had a night to forget at Lilongwe Golf Club on Saturday as angry patrons kicked him off stage.

In the course of his perfomance, African Butter as the musician is fondly known, angered male patrons when he said they are useless if they do not spoil their women.

“If your boyfriend doesn’t give you money, he is useless. If your boyfriend doesn’t buy you flowers, he is also useless,” he said

In expression of their anger, part of the audience started pelting him with bottles leading to an abrupt break.

A few minutes after peace was restored, the Solomon hit maker returned on stage. On a sad note, his return was welcomed by the audience’ fury which led to a premature conclusion of his perfomance.

African Butter also became the centre of controversy at Lilongwe Golf Club last year. During his homecoming show at the venue, he kicked a patron.

