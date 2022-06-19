Two Zimbabweans, one Malawian arrested for stealing from vehicles

Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe have arrested two Zimbabweans and one Malawian who are accused of forcefully opening vehicles using sharp metal objects and stealing valuable items.

The suspects are two Zimbabweans, David Talingwa, 58, Philimon Thafuma, 50, and a Malawian, Adson Kendricks, 51, of Chiwamba village, T/A Chikowi in Zomba in connection.

Recently, Lingadzi Police registered several cases where unknown criminals have been breaking into motor vehicles when owners have gone out of the vehicles for a while thereby robbing them of valuable items such as laptops, phones, cameras and cash among others.

Several cases occurred at Area 10 SANA shop, Golden Peacock and Area 47 where people got robbed of their valuable items worthy millions.

Following the complaints, Lingadzi CID collected inteligence that has led to the arrest of the criminals.

Police are also investigating the suspects in connection to the cases that were registered in Blantyre and Mzuzu.

The suspects will be taken to court soon to answer charges of malicious damage and theft.