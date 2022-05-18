Chakwera condemns theft of drugs in hospitals

President Lazarus Chakwera has condemned the theft of drugs in public hospitals and has warned that his administration will take action against people involved.

Chakwera issued the warning yesterday during a developmental rally in Mchinji.

According to Chakwera, he recently had a meeting with Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) board and its chief executive officer. The officials told Chakwera that the trust buys enough drugs but whenever drugs are distributed to health facilities, they are stolen by officers who lie that the drugs have been given to patients.

Chakwera expressed concern that some public officers announce to the public that their health facilities have no drugs while knowing that the drugs were received but got stolen.

“There is too much lawlessness in this country. People want to get rich at the expense of other people,” said Chakwera.

The president revealed that he has advised authorities to collect evidence on the crimes so that those involved should be prosecuted and that the malpractice should be dealt with.