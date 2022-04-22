Malawi Airlines “operating” like minibus zobanduka: Described the worst airline in the world

Malawi Airlines has ‘conceded’ accusations that it departed Lilongwe for Harare like a minibus as customers led by musician Wendy Harawa describe the airline as the worst in the whole world.

Gospel artist Wendy Harawa yesterday fired deadly shots at Malawi Airlines for delaying her international trip.

Writing on her Facebook page, the singer has labelled the airline as the worst service provider she has ever done business with across Africa.

“I am a very patriotic person, but am sad to call Malawi Airlines the worst airline I have ever come across in Africa,” reads her post in part.

According to Harawa, her flight was delayed by many hours, and the relevant authority did not make any communication on the matter to the clients

Harawa said she left home at around 7 am to catch a Malawi Airlines flight scheduled for 10:30 am only to find that the flight would leave at 4:30 pm. On check in, she was told the flight time had been updated to 19:30.

She added that she asked the handler if the flight would make it and was told that it would leave in the evening. Harawa then went home to rest but was shocked when she got a call at 15:22 from the airline telling her go to the airport because they were about to close the doors of the plane.

“I answered am home why dint you call, lemme come quickly, my home is 15 to 20-minute drive. She said no we can’t wait for you and dropped my call as I expressed my anger. I am hurt and angry due to the time wasted and costs incurred,” she said.

In response to the matter, Malawi Airlines said they communicated to the client about the flight delay.

“All passengers booked for this flight were duly informed at check-in counters of the delay by our contracted ground handlers of the new planned operating times (but with caution of an early departure than the planned new flight)” reads the communication in part.

The Airlines added that they offloaded Harawa because she was not at the Airport terminal at the time of departure.

“After check-in, when flight delays as per industry practice, passengers are discouraged from leaving the airport

terminal just in case the aircraft becomes serviceable more quickly than expected. During flight boarding and a headcount, it was found that all checked-in passengers were on-board except one passenger Ms. Wendy Harawa was missing on board.

“Due to the time limitations, for someone to drive from town to Kamuzu International Airport, the airline decided to offload the passenger as any further delay would have meant misconnecting all other clients who had further flight connections out Harare and Lusaka,” the airline said.