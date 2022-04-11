Chakwera anticipates lower crop harvests

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, says this year’s crop harvest, including maize harvest, is anticipated to be lower than in previous years due to effects of climate change.

Chakwera made the remarks after his second phase of national crop inspection tour in Traditional Authorities Njolomole, Kwataine and Makwangwala in Ntcheu district.

Despite acknowledging that the harvest will be low, the Malawi leader said the country has enough enough food to sustain the citizens.

“The national aggregate of this year’s harvest may be lower than that of the previous season. However, let me assure Malawians that we have adequate food to cater for our nutritional needs all the way to the next harvest,”

“While we grapple with effects of climate change, our farmers must fast adopt climate smart methods and technologies in order to maintain and increase their food production,” Chakwera said.

The Malawi president added that Ntcheu is one district with huge irrigation potential that will soon have a bearing on the national agricultural landscape.

“Besides the irrigation interventions, your government remains steadfast to ensure that we support household farming activities through Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) and technical expertise,”

“I pledge that your government will offer necessary support to all those that have not benefited as expected from this year’s AIP initiative,” he says.

Chakwera during the inspection visited several farms and he commended the coordination among the farming households in sharing of information on how they can improve production through modern techniques.

Recently, the Malawi leader also inspected crops in Thyolo, Mangochi and Zomba districts.