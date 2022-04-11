70 young people sent back from Malawi Police training schools

Malawi Police has sent back about 70 young people from police training schools after the youths went to the schools without being invited for training.

National Police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the young people failed to present the required qualification of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and found themselves at the training school without being invited by the Police Service

Said Namwaza: “They were sent back not because their names were missing but they were not on the list of those that were supposed to report for training.”

According to the local media, about 70 have been sent back from Kanjedza and Mtakataka training schools and they are stranded at Area 3 Police in Lilongwe.

One of the youth identified as Emily Banda claimed that they are members of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth league and the party sponsored their travel arrangements from different parts of the country to Kanjedza in Blantyre.

She added that they were given Malawi Police offer letters, which allegedly had a fake stamp.

However, Malawi Congress Party spokesperson Rev. Maurice Munthali has distanced the party from the bogus recruitment saying MCP is not involved in the hiring of Malawi Police officers.