Minister Chiponda takes HSA on trip to Dubai

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda who won a trip worth K5 million in the Airtel Boola Mtambo Promotion has travelled to Dubai today together with a Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) from Ntcheu.

Chiponda was required to travel with another person to Dubai and she chose the health worker in appreciation of the work HSAs are doing in the country.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport before departure, Chiponda said after she won the prize she struggled to choose one person to travel with since she has five children, several grandchildren and relatives.

She then asked her ministry to name three HSAs from each district and from the group one HSA identified as Esther Nyozani was selected.

According to Chiponda, she had never met Nyozani and they first met today at the airport.

“HSAs have been running Covid-19 campaigns and recently they have been conducting Polio Vaccine campaign. HSAs deserve whatever we can do to recognize the efforts they are making,” said Chiponda.

On her part, Nyozani who works at Dzunje in Ntcheu expressed joy at being selected as the person to travel with Kandodo to Dubai.

She thanked Chiponda for selecting a health worker from a rural area for the trip, saying she has been motivated to work extra hard.

“Moreover, this will be an example to other HSAs that God sees us as we are carrying out our duties,” said Nyozani.

Kandodo Chiponda emerged as the lucky win in the Boola Mtambo Promotion during the grand draw in February.

The trip is worth K5 million and out of the amount, K3 million is for travel, accommodation and related expenses while K2 million will be given to the winner.

Kandodo Chiponda is expected to return from Dubai on Friday while Dzunje will be back in Malawi on Sunday.