Man arrested for stealing motorcycles

Kawale Police is keeping in custody a 39-year-old man identified as Chikondi Mwancheka for allegedly stealing three motorcycles.

Public Relations Officer for Kawale Police Station Sub Inspector Mabvuto Phiri said that Mwancheka used to pose as a passenger and hire kabaza to places where he pretended to have some projects and eventually disappear with the motorcycles.

Phiri added that in the month of January, 2022, he hired Sailes Gama for two days from Biwi to various places within Lilongwe town pretending that he was taking quot0ations from lodging places for church members and on the second day he convinced the kabaza operator to let him cycle alone leaving him at a restaurant and never came back.

“The suspect, is a resident of Kawale and while his wife stays at Chatoloma Admarc in Mzimba where he keeps the stolen motorcycles,” Mabvuto said

He added that following intensive investigations by Kawale Police detectives, Mwancheka got arrested on March 19, 2022 and three Motorcycles have been recovered at Embangweni in Mzimba.

Meanwhile, two motorcycles have been identified by owners. Mwancheka will appear in court soon to answer charges leveled against him.

Mwancheka hails from Umalikha Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima District.