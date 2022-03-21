Chakwera appoints seven new High Court judges

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed seven new High Court Judges.

The seven include Patrick Chirwa (pictured) who currently serves as Chief Resident Magistrate in Lilongwe, Gladys Gondwe who is Registrar of High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, and former Director of Public Prosecutions Bruno Kalemba.

Others are Chimbigzani Kacheche, Dick Sankhulani, Rosemary Kayira and Gloria Nomonde.

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda has confirmed the appointments, saying the new judges will help resolve issues of backlog of cases and delays.

Social commentator Onjezani Kenani has since welcomed the promotion of Chirwa.

“As magistrate, he has always been known for dispensing justice without fear or favour. It’s great that people like him are recognized by being awarded higher posts,” Kenani wrote on Facebook.

In October 2020, Chakwera also appointed four new Supreme Court and 12 High court Judges.

Since he was elected in 2020, the president has also been talking about plans to establish a Financial Crimes Court to fast-track prosecution of financial crime cases.