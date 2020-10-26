Chakwera appoints four new Supreme Court Judges, 12 High court Judges

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed four new Justices of Appeal in the Supreme Court of Malawi, promoting Justice Healy Potani and Justice Ivy Kamanga to the Supreme Court.

The other new Supreme Court Judges are Justice John Katsala and Justice Charles Mkandawire.

This is according to a statement today signed by Dr. Janet Banda, Deputy Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet.

The President has also appointed 12 new Judges of the High Court of Malawi.

They include Agnes Patemba who was Registrar of the High Court, Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Her Worship Violet Chipao, magistrate Mzondi Mvula, and Mrs. Charlotte Wezi Malonda who recently worked as head of the Competitions and Fair Trading Commission.

Other High Court Judges are His Honour Justus Asante Kishindo, Her Honour Anneline Kanthambi, Her Honour Vikochi Chima, His Worship Simeon Mdeza, Mr. Masauko Timothy Msungama, Mr. William Yakuwawa Msiska, Mrs. Maureen Kondowe and Mr. Mandala Mambulasa.

All the appointments are with effect from 20th October, 2020.

Section 111 of the Constitution gives the president power to appoint judges on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission.

Two of the promoted judges, Potani and Kamanga, were among the five Constitutional Court Judges who nullified the 2019 election and ordered fresh presidential elections.

Chakwera lost the 2019 elections to former President Peter Mutharika but in the 2020 Fresh Presidential elections, Chakwera defeated Mutharika.