Pasuwa to assess players’ readiness for new season during Pamtsetse

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa says the Pamtsetse bonanza will give him opportunity to assess the levels of fitness of his players ahead of the 2022 Tnm Super League season.

The Zimbabwean tactician is looking forward to assessing the combinations of his charges, having signed and released some players last month.

In the Pamtsetse bonanza which is slated for this coming weekend, the 2021 Tnm Super League defending champions will tussle with Silver Strikers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

This will be an exciting match to watch, as the two giants will be locking horns just a week after clashing in the NBS Bank charity shield cup which ended in favour of big Bullets.

Pasuwa said: “We beat them here and we know they have been doing their corrections on areas they missed and where they have done well.

“On our side we are preparing each and every player to play. It’s pre-season where l need as a coach to prepare every player for the new season. Now having Silver in Lilongwe, it’s a very entertaining game, this is a well-disciplined team and maybe also with experience in them but all in all the good team will carry the day,” said Pasuwa.

In other games on the first day of the tournament, Mighty Wanderers will tussle with Civil Service United at the same venue.

The winners will lock horns on Sunday in the finals while the losers will tussle for the third place.

The proceeds from the bonanza will go towards assisting people in the flood affected districts.

Reported by Emmanuel Chilemba