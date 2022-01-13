Clean bill of health for Flames

Flames players and officials underwent a Covid-19 PCR test on Wednesday afternoon and all the 28 players have tested negative and are available for selection for the AFCON Goup B match against Zimbabwe this Friday .

However, Head of Technical Panel Mario Marinica is still positive and will miss the match while Goalkeeper Trainer Swadick Sanudi and Physiotherapist Chikondi Mandalasi have been cleared.

Marinica will remain in isolation under intense supervision of the team’s Covid-19 medical team led by Dr. Precious Kadzamira.

Head of delegation Tiya Somba Banda said: “We are delighted that all the players have been cleared.

“We would like to thank our medical team for their effort and dedication in taking care of the team. We now have a full squad and look foward to Thursday’s training which will bring together the whole sqaud for the first time.

“It’s a timely boost so that we have all the players available for the Zimbabwe game which is a must win for us to remain in contention for a place in the knock-out stages.”

The Flames had 15 players only for their first game against Guinea on Monday which they lost 1-0 as six players tested positive for COVID-19 while two others were still in Saudi Arabia. FAM has also brought in five players who were on Reserve list to boost the squad.

Source: FAM