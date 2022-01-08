Flames camp: Mbulu cleared to join camp in Cameroon

Striker Richard Mbulu has been cleared to join the Flames camp in Bafoussam, Cameroon after testing negative for COVID-19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

However, midfielder Charles Petro and defender Mark Fodya have tested positive again and will remain in isolation in Jeddah.

The three were left behind in Saudi Arabia, where the team went for a 10-day pre-AFCON training camp, after they tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday January 3, when the Flames were leaving Jeddah for Cameroon.

Mbulu will travel on Saturday January 8 and will arrive on Sunday, in time for the Flames’ 2021 AFCON first match against Guinea on Monday January 10.

Petro and Fodya will have another test on Saturday afternoon and once cleared they will travel on Monday meaning they are ruled out of the Guinea game.

Flames head of Technical Mario Marinica said Mbulu’s availability is a big boost to the team’s plan for Monday’s game.

“It is good news that Mbulu is negative and is coming on Saturday. This will help us with the squad plan. However, it is a very difficult situation with Fodya and Petro. The two are very crucial to our AFCON plans with what we did with them in Saudi Arabia.

“Now we have to re-assess and re-adjust and hope we will still get flying colours,” said Marinica.

The Flames squad will test for COVID-19 on Saturday evening as part of Monday Match protocols.

Source: FAM