Devotion: Be bold

Proverbs 28:1 “The wicked flee when no one pursues; but the righteous are as bold as a lion.”

Only the wicked should give up and flee. Only the wicked should flee when nobody is pursuing them. If you are a Child of God you need to be bold in everything. Let no fear dictate your life. To be bold doesn’t mean there is nothing that threatens you. In this life there are many challenges and many things that threaten. We don’t deny the fact that they exist, but we refuse them to dictate our life.

If you are born again, let the Word of God dictate your life and nothing else. The Lion of Judah dwells in you and therefore be as bold as a lion. Whatever you find in the Word, do it without any fear. Let nothing or nobody stop you from doing it.

Anybody who is has Jesus should be bold as long as what you are doing is in line with the Word of God. Peter originally uneducated fisherman with obscure background, one day stood boldly before the council and they immediately recognized that his boldness was as a result of relationship with Jesus.

Act 4:13 “Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and had perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they were amazed. They recognized that they had been with Jesus.”

The Spirit of God in you gives us boldness and this is why it is important to have continuous fellowship with the Spirit.

Act 4:31 “When they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were gathered together. They were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and they spoke the word of God with boldness.”

Boldness brings you great and good results. Don’t be dictated by fear.

Hebrew 10:35 “Therefore do not throw away your boldness, which has a great reward.”

Remember we don’t deny the fact that they exist, but we refuse them to dictate our life.

CONFESSION

I am as bold as a Lion because the Lion of Judah lives in me. I am a success in everything I do. The Lord is in me I will never fear. I will move forward with boldness and accomplish that which he wants me to accomplish. In Jesus Name. Amen

