NGO donates clothes to epilepsy patients in Chikwawa

As part of Christmas celebration, a non-governmental organization in Chikwawa, Chifundo Epilepsy Foundation on Saturday donated clothes to 200 people who are battling with epilepsy in Chikwawa district.

Speaking when making the donation at the organization’s promises, founder and Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) Chifundo Petro said as an organization that promotes good health for people battling with epilepsy in the country, they found it very important to celebrate Christmas day together with the patients by donating something to them.

He said they had a campaign towards the move, where well-wishers were asked to donate clothes so as to be given to the patients.

“This is our Christmas gift to them. We wish Merry Christmas and happy new year to families, guardians, and persons who are battling with epilepsy and that people should have positive perception towards people with this condition and celebrate with them,” said Petro.

He then appreciated all well-wishers who made their donations of clothes and shoes towards the move.

“They are the part of our smile. This will help our students with epilepsy to wear when at school. We would like to thank Patience Mbamba Mulei, a Malawian based in USA for always supporting our epilepsy centre in Malawi,” he said.

Petro said epilepsy being invisible disability, is not well understood by many people.

He added that there are a lot of prejudices, negative attitudes and perceptions against people with epilepsy in communities.

“Epilepsy is treatable disease. Let us join hands in supporting good health of people living with epilepsy. It is a serious condition that requires more attention. We would like to appreciate Ministry of Health for their support to us through through Chikwawa District Health Office,” he said.

In her remarks, Director of Mwayi Trust Foundation Sandra Trevethen appreciated Chifundo Epilepsy Foundation for the support towards people living with Epilepsy in the country. She urged people the youths with epilepsy not to look down themselves, saying they should continue taking the medications and become reliable citizens to their families, communities, and the nation at large. She donated K30,000 to the foundation meant for clinic actives.

” This is a very good move. We are very glad that Chifundo Epilepsy Foundation is supporting good health of people living with epilepsy. We are here to support them too,” said Trevethen.

Chifundo Epilepsy Awareness Foundation is located at Misewu folo in the area of Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa. The initiative dedicates towards the fight against epilepsy in the communities.

So far, the initiative has partnered with several local primary schools, high schools, higher learning institutions and churches in order to provide accurate information about epilepsy as well as empowering people with epilepsy on mental health issues. The initiative also conducts mentorship programmes on dangers of drug and substance abuse, peer pressure and healthy life choices among school going children, where more than 200 students in Chikwawa have been reached.

In Chikwawa district about 250 people are living with epilepsy.