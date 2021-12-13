Fire hits Leopard Match factory

Several people have been rushed to hospital following a blaze at Leopard Match 2018 Limited factory in Blantyre.

The blaze is believed to have erupted due to electrical fault.

At the time of writing this report, the factory had been on fire for about an hour and firefighters were on the scene battling the inferno.

The fire had also spread to Eshan Products Limited which is next to Leopard Match.

Meanwhile, indicate that four people have been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after sustaining injuries. One of the injured persons include