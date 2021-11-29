Malawi not hiring Condom to shield the Flames

Malawi has announced that it will not recruit Condom to save the Flames, the country’s national football team from being a bedfellow at the Afcon.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has denied social media reports that it is planning to hire Jordi Condom to lead the Malawi National Football Team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroun next year.

This follows a report on African Sports Today in the wee hours of Monday which said FAM was on the verge of employing the 52-year old Spaniard to take over from Meck Mwase ahead of January’s tournament.

But hours later, FAM has refuted the claims, saying the association has a running contract with Mwase.

“The Football Association of Malawi has learnt with great concern of social media reports that the Association intends to engage a Spanish Manager named Jordi Condom for the position of the Men’s Senior National Team Head Coach.

“FAM would like to remind its stakeholders and the general public that it has a running contract with Meck Mwase until February 2023,” reads part of the statement.

The country’s soccer governing body said the decision to hire a Technical Director Marian Mario Marinica was to ensure that he works hand in hand with Mwase in preparation for the forthcoming tournament.

“As you might also be aware, FAM recently recruited a Technical Director Marian Mario Marinica, who apart from overseeing football development will be working hand in hand with the Senior National Team Technical Panel in preparation for the forthcoming Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Finals. FAM therefore categorically distances itself from this post making rounds on social media,” continued the statement.

According to the Association, there is a tremendous progress in the national team and there is now it can consider hiring a new coach when the Technical Members, who have done well, have running contracts.

“As a well-established organisation, FAM recognizes the progress made so far by the Senior National Team and respects the contract agreement in place between FAM and the National Team Coach

“FAM would never engage another person for a position whose holder still has a running contract with the association,” concludes the statement which was signed by General Secretary Alfred Gundi.

Malawi was drawn in Group B alongside heavyweights Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe. The tournament kicks off on 10th January, 2022.

However, the team will travel to Cameroun in the aftermath of a poor showing in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers after registering one win and five defeats to finish bottom of Group D with three points.

