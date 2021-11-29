Customer sells Bwanoni while flying Ugandan Airlines

A passenger was filmed selling Bwanoni aboard a Uganda Airlines flight headed for Dubai.

The incident happened on November 26 at Entebbe International Airport. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the media moving from one side to the other on the plane selling the long-horned grasshoppers knows as Nsenene in Uganda.

The seller was not stopped by staff of the airline and management has released a statement calling the act disruptive as it happened at a time passengers were boarding.

“We don’t condone the acts of the passenger selling Nsenene and low standards of serving it to people who were buying it. We will not take this conduct lightly because it undermines the spirit of the national carrier,” the airline said.

The airline, however, added that it was considering adding the delicacy to its menu for regional and international flights.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Airline has suspended some crew members for failure to take action during the incident.