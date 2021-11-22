Kaliza interdicted

Director of Human Resource Management and Development at Malawi Police Service, Stan Kaliza has been interdicted from duty.

According to leaked wireless message dated 21 November, the interdiction is with immediate effect.

The communication further states that the action has been taken to pave way from investigations into allegations of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

Malawi Police Spokesperson over the weekend also announced that Police had commenced investigations following screenshots indicating that Kaliza sexually abused junior female officer at the Malawi Police Service.

“When the investigations are concluded, the matter will be referred to the Police Service Commission, which, under the Police Act, the mandate of disciplining senior police officers. Meanwhile, the concerned Commissioner has been sent on forced to pave way for the investigations,” said Kadadzera.

Screenshots shared on WhatsApp and Facebook show that Kaliza solicited sexual favours from about 50 police women.

Reports indicate that Kaliza was demanding sex in exchange for promotions or recruitment of their children into police service.

It is further alleged that the officer “promised some of the women promotion during this coming centenary celebration”.