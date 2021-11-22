Premier Bet hands over basketball court

Premier Bet Malawi through Premier Projects Program on Sunday, handed over a multi-million Kwacha Basketball Court in Lilongwe which it will benefit youths from Area 23, 24, Chilinde, Kawale and surrounding areas.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at Kamuzu Institute for Sports, Minister of Youth Development and Sports Ulemu Msungama called on companies to emulate what the betting company has done and also asked them to partner his ministry in order to develop sports in the country.

“The facility will help fight unemployment levels in the country because through playing basketball, they will be able to generate revenue. I am therefore pleading with the beneficiaries to take care of the facility as one way of helping to improve the sport.

“For this sport to improve, we need good facilities and we are very grateful to Premier Bet for this timely gesture as you know we will be hosting Zone 5 games next year and this court will assist our athletes to prepare well for the competition,” he said.

Premier Bet deputy Operations Manager Rami Ramia said his company decided to build the facility because they believe that sports has the power to change the world.

“Premier bet projects believe that sports is a crucial platform to help the youth enhance their skills and I am advising the youths to use this facility as a tool to develop and abstain from illicit activities that would jeopardize their future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) says the construction of the Court is timely as youths in Lilongwe had no such modern court to play the game.

“This is a timely gift to us because we have been longing for partners who would join us to develop the game from grass roots and this will go a long way in helping to nurture the youth and enhance their talent,” said Basmal General Secretary Peter Gomani.

The company says it will continue giving back to the community and it will next year venture into assisting Netball in the country.

This is the second basketball facility to be built by the company. In 2019, the betting company handed over a beautiful Court at Blantyre Youth Centre to the Malawi National Council for Sports (MNCS).