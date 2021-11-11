Rev Nyondo confirmed as Malawi ambassador to Brazil

Reverend Levi Nyondo, the former Secretary General of CCAP Livingstonia Synod, has been confirmed as Malawi’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Public Appointments Committee of Parliament Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo has approved the appointment of Nyondo who still serves as clergy in the CCAP Livingstonia Synod.

During his time as the administration head of the CCAP Livingstonia Synod, Nyondo constantly criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration over several issues, including the quota system of selecting students to university.

President Lazarus Chakwera initially appointed his then Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto Implementation Chris Chaima Banda for the Brazil role but Chaima declined the post.

Chaima was arrested in August on allegations of interference into fuel procurement deals at National Oil Company of Malawi. Following his arrest, he was fired from his role as presidential advisor.