Gule Wamkulu member rapes boy

An 18-year-old Gule Wamkulu member has been arrested in Ntchisi for raping a ten-year-old boy at a Gule Wamkulu initiation camp within the district.

Ntchisi Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, said the suspect identified as Brino Daniel is accused of sodomising the boy in August this year at the initiation camp at Chindewe Village in the district.

The boy did not disclose the ordeal to anyone as the suspect threatened to kill him if he did, Malawi News Agency reported.

“It is alleged that Daniel took the boy from a place he was playing with a friend within the camp to a hidden place where he had carnal knowledge of him and promised to give him K200, which he did not,” said Tasowana.

He added that the victim’s stepfather, upon noticing that his stepson was having difficulties in walking, confronted him on October 29 this year and the boy revealed about the sexual abuse.

After checking him, he reportedly discovered that his anus was swollen.

Medical examination indicated that the victim had been infected with syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease.

Daniel, who hails from Chidaye Village in Traditional Authority Kalumo in the district, has since been charged with sodomy and will be appearing in court soon.