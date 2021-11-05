South African artist Mr. Brown arrives for Hangout Music Festival, Makhadzi expected to arrive this afternoon

South African renowned record producer, singer and songwriter Mr. Brown has arrived in the country through Kamuzu International Airport as he is expected to perform at Hangout Music Festival which starts today at Kabumba Hotel in Salima.

Mr. Brown co-produced Master KG & Zanda Zakuza’s hit “Skeleton move” as well as Xola moya wami by Nomcebo Zikode.

Among others Obakeng Kekana popularly known as DJ Obza has also arrived but Makhadzi and Mapara A Jazz are also expected to arrive this afternoon

Speaking after arrival at the Airport, Mr. Brown said he is prepared to dish out the best performance and people will not regret.

He said he is scheduled to go on stage twice as he is also expected to perform with Makhadzi some of the songs they did together.

“I am always prepared and this time it is going to be more exciting that I am going to perform with Makhadzi for the first time internationally. People should expect nothing but the best from me, see you there if you can, “he said.

However, he added that people will have an opportunity to sample his new songs.

In his remarks, DJ Obza said he is looking forward to an amazing performance saying he did enough rehearsals in preparedness for the hangout music festival.

“It will be an amazing experience performing in Malawi; I have prepared enough and looking forward to the best. Good vibes everywhere,” he said.

One of the organizers, Manfred Ndovi said all is set and people should expect the best show and security is guarantee for both people and cars.

Some local artists on the menu to perform at the festival are Black Missionaries, Anthony Makondetsa, Lulu, Janta, Piksy, Kell Kay and Skeffa Chimoto among others.