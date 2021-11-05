Two Congolese nationals arrested for illegal entry

Police at Jenda in Mzimba are keeping in custody two Congolese nationals for entering Malawi illegally.

The men were arrested on November, 4th, 2021 at Jenda in Mzimba District.

The Police who were manning Jenda Roadblock were searching motor vehicles. In due course, they came across a Honda Freed which carried passengers.

Being suspicious of the two foreigners, the officers interviewed them and the men disclosed that they migrated from Democratic Republic of Congo but had no any documents.

The suspects, Amon Mlemera, 25 and Daniel Mlemera, 23 will appear in court soon to answer charges of Illegal entry.

Both the suspects hail from Democratic Republic of Congo.