I want data prices reduced — Suleman

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General Daud Suleman says he wants to see to it that data tariffs are reduced during his tenure of office.

Suleman was speaking during his maiden interface with staff at MACRA headquarters in Blantyre yesterday after he reported for duties on November 1.

He said in his capacity as Director General, he will concentrate on ensuring that data tariffs in Malawi reduce.

“I am not afraid to mention my three main KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) which I would want to achieve during my tenure of office. I want to see to it that data tariffs come down,” he said.

He added: “I will also make sure that there is efficiency and capability to make sure that processes are done in time. MACRA should be innovative,” he said.

The new MACRA boss further said he will build capacity for all members of staff.

“As a regulator we cannot regulate what we don’t know,” he said.

Suleman then called upon members of staff to work extra hard for the Authority to achieve its goals.

He added that MACRA is key in the attainment of the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“We are laying foundations for a better Malawi which is possible with the digital space,” he said.

Suleman has come to MACRA with a wealth of management and technical experience in the ICT sector in Malawi.

Before his appointment, Suleman was the Chief Technology Officer for MobiPay Malawi. He previously worked as Head of IT Service Delivery at NICO Technologies LTD and he also served as Chief Information Officer for NBS Bank.