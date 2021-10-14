Daud Suleman appointed MACRA boss

The Board of Directors for the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has appointed Daud Elvin Suleman as Director General of MACRA.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has confirmed the appointment, saying it has come after a grueling competitive process of interviews which the board conducted. Eleven candidates competed for the position.

“My Ministry looks forward to working with Mr. Suleman as he leads MACRA in changing the ICT terrain in this country,” said Kazako.

Suleman is a member of the ruling Malawi Congress Party and he was the party’s witness in the presidential elections case in which party president, Lazarus Chakwera (now also president of Malawi), and UTM leader Saulos Chilima successfully challenged against the results of the 2019 presidential elections.

After the court nullified the 2019 elections and ordered fresh elections, Suleman under an MCP wing called Kokoliliko campaigned for the party and the Tonse Alliance.

Despite Kazako stating that Suleman passed interviews, Malawians believe Suleman has been rewarded for his role in the election case and the campaign.

“His reward for job well done kukhoti,” said one person.

“Just say we have given him for the hard work he did for campaigning Tonse Alliance it’s a reward he was promised something,” said another person.