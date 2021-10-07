Interns’ stipend delayed

The Ministry of Labour says stipends for Government Interns have been delayed due to technical challenges.

Secretary for Labour Dickson Chunga said in a statement that the delay has affected interns under Government Internship Program.

According to Chunga, the delay is because of technical challenges recently experienced with the system used for possessing payments.

Chunga said the ministry is working with other government institutions to address the challenges as soon as possible.

“And we wish to assure the interns that all the outstanding stipends will be paid to them,” he explained.

Malawi Government hired thousands of interns earlier this year and they were deployed in ministries and departments across the country.