NICO Technologies awarded ICT company of the year

NICO Technologies has been awarded as ICT company of the year during the awards which ICT Association of Malawi organised as part of the International ICT Expo which took place in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the awards, Chief Executive Officer Clarence R. Gama said the award means a great deal and cannot be taken for granted because out of all ICT companies in Malawi, NICO company has been recognised as the best.

“Being awarded as an ICT Company of the year is a great achievement for us. During the covid-19 pandemic we made sure that we make a platform for our clients to work from anywhere, that is the reason why we have been acknowledged and ICT Association of Malawi has acknowledged us.

“So, it means a great deal because there is so much work that resulted into that initiative within a short period of time and it’s a great deal and we are very much excited to be awarded,” said Gama.

In his remarks, Bram Fudzulani, President of ICT Association of Malawi said they organised the awards to appreciate work being by different companies and at the same time motivate them.

“I can say the awards really have great impact on ICT firms but not only ICT firms because we have awarded even insurance companies. What we are focusing is how the organizations are using ICT to offer service to customers. We have also awarded Lilongwe Water Board which is a utility company, so the role of ICT transcends different disciplines whether it is health sector, water and sanitation, if a company is using ICT to better and advanced customer experience then I think that company deserve a platform and it deserves a recognition within the space,” Fudzulani.

Award for Startup of the year went to INosys Limited, Insurance category went to Old Mutual Limited while Bank of the year award went to Standard Bank.

Ministry of Agriculture received award in the Government category, Lilongwe Water Board got one in the Statutory category and in the ISP category, Telecom Networks Malawi was the winner.