Devotion: Use the Spiritual Guide

Judge 7:4-7 “The LORD said to Gideon, “The people are yet too many; bring them down to the water, and I will try them for you there: and it shall be, that of whom I tell you, This shall go with you, the same shall go with you; and of whoever I tell you, This shall not go with you, the same shall not go. … The LORD said to Gideon, “By the three hundred men who lapped will I save you, and deliver the Midianites into your hand; and let all the people go every man to his home.”

One day Gideon took more than 33,000 soldiers to fight Midianites. The Lord told him that the people were too many. He wanted only 300 people to win the war and not the multitude of 33,000. He eliminated some and using only 300 people they won the war.

It’s not much that can help you achieve. You may think you need to add some more to do certain things in life. You may want to reach certain numbers in order to achieve certain targets. It’s not always like that. Listen to the Spirit of God. He will guide you to what you need to do. Remember it’s not by might nor by power but by the Spirit (Zach 4:6).

1Corinthian 2:14 “A person who isn’t spiritual doesn’t accept the things of God’s Spirit, for they are nonsense to him. He can’t understand them because they are spiritually evaluated.”

It may look nonsense to take 300 instead of 33,000. But when God is on your side you can achieve with 300 what 33,000 could not achieve. You may achieve much more with your current team. You may achieve a lot with your financial status. You can still achieve with your current age. Just allow the Spirit to lead and guide you. The power to do work is based on the Holy Spirit (Acts1:8) and not on your numbers.

CONFESSION

I am led by the spirit. I making progress and impacting the lives of many. I am moving from glory to glory through the Spirit of God who strengthens me. In Jesus name. Amen

