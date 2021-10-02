Bullets edge closer to third Super League title in a row

Chimwemwe Idana scripted a beautiful picture of the ultimate wonder goal- a combination of power, pace, precision and brilliance in a beautiful exhibition of his star quality on Saturday afternoon at Civo Stadium to inspire Nyasa Big Bullets to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kamuzu Barracks and open up a four point lead over Silver Strikers.

The People’s Team started the game on the front foot and created the first opening through Babatunde Adepoju whose shot flew just wide from the edge of the area.

In the 9th minute, Meshack Selemani was found unmarked by Idana in the penalty box but the winger blasted his effort over the cross bar for a goal kick.

Babatunde was then found in a one on one situation in the 18th minute but the forward slipped down to lose the ball to Sam Chibvunde who made a clearance.

However, the visitors were able to find the back of the net in the 21st minute in a brilliant fashion through Selemani who scored his first goal in Bullets colors.

A brilliant move from Idana outnumbered the Soldiers’ defence before sending a low cross pass into the box to the unmarked Selemani who took his time before a powerful shot past Lehmani Nthala in goal for the hosts, 0-1.

Moments later, Babatunde dispossessed Sam Gunda inside Kamuzu Barracks’ half and he did everything right but his volley just missed Nthala’ goal mouth with an inch.

At the other end, Richard Chimbamba was called into action for the first time in the 30th minute when Nickson Nyasulu failed to clear a long ball, allowing Zeliat Nkhoma to win the ball before releasing a thunderous shot which was saved by the keeper before bouncing back to Francisco Kamdzeka who failed to capitalize as his tap in went wide to the relief of Pasuwa’s led technical panel.

The two teams went to the recess with Bullets having a slender lead.

At half time, Pasuwa brought in Hassan Kajoke and Chimango Kayira for Babatunde Adepoju and Ben Manyozo to try to improve in the midfield and increasing the attacking options.

Kajoke made an imminent impact with a beautiful goal in the 51st minute.

A cross from Selemani into the far right was flicked into Kamuzu Barracks’ penalty box and found Kajoke who was well composed before smashing the ball top of the roof to make it 0-2.

Bullets were coming wave after wave and Selemani should have doubled his tally in the 58th minute but his shot went over the cross bar.

Sensing danger, Kamuzu Barracks brought in Kelvin Hanganda and Redson Nkhoma for Gregory Nachipo and Chimwemwe Chisambi.

Despite the changes, the hosts were struggling to create chances in what was proving to be a tight game for them as Nyasulu’s led defence proved too difficult to unlock.

The visitors were dealt with a massive blow in the 71st minute when Kajoke was stretched off due to an injury and he was replaced by Zicco Mkanda whilst Stainley Biliat came in for Msowoya.

Bullets were dominating play with their beautiful style of play and they nearly scored another goal in the 75th minute when Mkanda’ freekick found Biliat but the winger failed to capitalize by sending his shot wide off Nthala’s goal posts.

Selemani was causing havoc and almost grabbed his second on the day with a brilliant shot outside the penalty box but Nthala was equal to the task with a brilliant save for a corner which had no impact as Chibvunde made a clearance.

However, Bullets sealed off the win in a brilliant fashion in the 86th minutes through Idana.

The captain didn’t even need more time to put the ball into the net, his instincts ordering him to dribble past three defenders and go for the kill, assuring him it was worth the try from his position and propelling him to shoot from his angle before beating Nthala to the bottom corner, 0-3.

In the last minutes of the match, Anthony Mfune replaced Selemani but Kayira’s injury came at a time when Bullets had already finished their substitutions for the day.

And at the end of 90 minutes, Bullets stood firm to collect one of the most important victories in the ongoing season.

The win sees Bullets maintaining a four-point lead over second placed Silver Strikers with 59 points and a five-point lead over third placed Wanderers who have a game to play on Sunday.

The defending league champions only need a point from their final home game against Karonga United after the international break.