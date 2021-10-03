Flames fundraising golf tournament rakes in K73.4 million

By Emmanuel Chilemba – Contributor

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has raised K73.4 million through the Kuyipatsa moto flames golf tournament, beating the target by almost 150 percent.

The tournament which was held yesterday at Lilongwe golf club was aimed at raising funds for the national football team preparations and participation at AFCON finals in Cameroon next year.

The funds were raised through sponsorships, registration fees, raffle draws and auction sales.

In his remarks, state vice President Dr Saulos Chilima who was also the guest of honour at the event expressed his gratitude to all institutions that contributed towards the initiative.

The vice president further appealed to the country’s football governing body to use the funds for the intended purpose.

“The best thank you to these people is to be accountable. Put the money to the right cause. We will demand accountability for our sweat. We wish the flames the very best as we go forward, do more and bring us glory,” said Chilima.

During the tournament FDH bank -Malawi Team B of Justine Mkandawire and Thando Sibindi emerged as the winners after beating the field of 140 golfers with a net of 67 points.

Mybucks banking corporation, Standard bank, Ethanol Company limited and Nico group of companies are some of the institutions that have supported the initiative.

The country’s football governing body resource mobilisation task force has projected to raise about 400 million kwacha through various activities. Apart from the golf tournament, the taskforce also wants to hold dinner with the state President.

Malawi national football team the Flames is in group B of Afcon finals alongside Zimbabwe, Guinea and Senegal.