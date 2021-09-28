US citizen donates 150 thousand face masks valued at K80m for poor Malawians

An American citizen has sourced 150 thousand masks valued at about K80 million for poor Malawians who cannot afford one.

A recent report by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed that 1 in every 5 people live in extreme poverty across the country where about 9 million people bask in poverty.

Jordan Price who worked in Malawi from 2009 to 2012 has sourced the face masks valued at US$90,000 from an American company.

“I have developed a liking for Malawi and wanted to make a contribution to the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Price.

Mike Matengula, a Malawian based in Houston has since pledged to ship the masks to Malawi.

In Malawi, wearing of masks is still mandatory and people can be arrested if found in public without wearing masks.

The country has recorded 61,517 Covid-19 cases, including 2,278 deaths 54,668 recoveries.