Eleven Police officers interdicted over indiscipline

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has suspended eleven officers due to their conduct during a presidential operation.

A communication signed by Director of Human Resource Management and Development, S.W.A Kaliza, says the suspension of the officers is with immediate effect.

It adds that suspension may be lifted depending on the outcome of a disciplinary hearing which the officers are answering in accordance to section 68(I) of the Police Act.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, James Kadadzera, has confirmed that the communication which has been leaked on social media.

Kadadzera refused to reveal the act that has led to the suspension of the officers.

However, local media say the officers were among those deployed along the roads to provide security to President Lazarus Chakwera when he visited the Southern Region over the weekend.

They abandoned their posts and went drinking at Madziabango on the M1 Chikwawa-Blantyre stretch.

Some Malawians on social media have sympathized with the officers, saying they are usually made to stand along the roads for hours whenever the president is travelling.

Yesterday, Chakwera’s press secretary Anthony Kasunda was asked about the issue during the State House brief and he said it is a security matter which should be left to security agencies who decides how to provide maximum security to the president.