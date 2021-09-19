Devotion: Right response brings right results

Revelation 22:17 And the Spirit and the bride say, “Come!” And let him who hears say, “Come!” And let him who thirsts come. Whoever desires, let him take the water of life freely.

There is a way we respond to the voice of the Spirit. For example in the scripture above when the Spirit and the bride(the church of Christ) tells you to come or do some action, the Bible says the one who hears such a voice should do two things.

The first is to respond appropriately by saying “Come”, thus agreeing to the voice by saying an affirmative word. It’s like saying Yes to the voice.

Then the second one is taking the action. The scripture says the one who is thirsty should take the water of life freely.

There is a right way and also a wrong way of responding to the Spirit and the bride(the church and it’s servants). The Bible gives us the example of little Samuel, who heard the voice of God but was not responding appropriately. He was saying wrong words and also doing wrong action of going to Eli instead of the Lord Himself.

1Sam 3:8-9 “The LORD called Samuel again the third time. He arose and went to Eli, and said, “Here I am; for you called me.” Eli perceived that the LORD had called the child. Therefore Eli said to Samuel, “Go, lie down: and it shall be, if he calls you, that you shall say, ‘Speak, LORD; for your servant hears.’” So Samuel went and lay down in his place.”

The biggest problem is not hearing the voice but answering it appropriately and doing the right things and going to the right place.

Naaman who thought was wiser than Prophet Elisha wanted his healing to come as per his wish not as per the instruction of the Servant of God. If it was not for his servants, he would have lost his healing miracle because of wrong response to the voice of the Spirit and the bride. 2Kings 5:13 “His servants came near, and spoke to him, and said, “My father, if the prophet had asked you do some great thing, wouldn’t you have done it? How much rather then, when he says to you, ‘Wash, and be clean?’”

Most of the people that have ignored the voice of God or have responded wrongly have ended up in big trouble. Listen and respond appropriately.

Confession

I hear His voice and I respond appropriately and I get the right results. In Jesus Name.Amen.

