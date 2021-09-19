Malawian youth joins in World Cleanup Day

Youth in Malawi on Saturday held several activities as part of the World Cleanup Day which unites millions of people in 180 countries.

On the day, volunteers and partners worldwide come together cleaning up litter and mismanaged waste from beaches, rivers, forest and streets.

On Saturday, the activity took place at Lilongwe Golf Club where Maluso Ndi Chilengedwe Youth Festival organized several activities including arts exhibitions /display, Poetry, Music, Raffle Draw among others.

Speaking with Malawi24, Elais Gaveta, Conversation Arts Trainer and team leader, said that World Cleanup Day harnesses the power of everyday people to achieve incredible things by joining together.

“Its beauty lies in cooperation and collaboration, building bridges between disparate communities, and including all levels of society – from citizens to business, to government,” said Gaveta.

He added hat youths have been inactive when it comes to environment which is very unfortunate as such engaging them in environment is a must.

He further said that youths should be at forefront protecting and promoting issues regarding environment because it is their future.

“More than ever before there is a need to start early by imparting awareness and a sense of environmental stewardship among the youth of today and future generations,” he explained.

On her part, Communication Officer for Bunda Gender Activists Florence Mkandawire asked other stakeholders to provide a room for youths in the environment arena.

Mkandawire also appealed to her fellow youths who have different skills to come in the open and showcase their talents.

Youth are increasingly using the power of their collective voice to advocate, lobby and lead campaigns towards adopting environmentally-friendly practices and policies.