Thugs attack former Malawi Police chief

Former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Rodney Jose was attacked by thugs last night near Mapanga Police Post along the Zomba-Limbe road.

Jose said the attack happened at around 7pm near Mapanga and he suffered a cut on the head. He received treatment the same night at Mwaiwathu hospital in Blantyre.

According to Jose, he was coming from a tombstone unveiling ceremony in Zomba.

He stopped near Mapanga police post to relieve himself. Three armed men then appeared and they demanded for money.

Rodney Jose was appointed Inspector General in April, 2018 and was replaced in 2019 after he had served for over a year.