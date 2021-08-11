Malawi Minister of Energy fired

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Minister of Energy Newton Kambala.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet ZangaZanga Chikhosi has confirmed in a statement, saying Kambala’s removal from cabinet is with effect from today, 11 August.

“Following this change to the cabinet, all Ministerial powers, functions and responsibilities of the Ministry of Energy shall vest in and be exercise by His Excellency the President. Therefore, all queries or matters requiring attention of the Minister of Energy should be directed to the Office of the President and Cabinet,” said Chikhosi.

The president’s decision comes after Kambala was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was arrested together with presidential advisor on strategy Chris Chaima Banda and AFORD President Enock Chihana.

The three are accused of attempting to influence the award of fuel supply contracts at the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

According to the ACB, investigation established that Kambala attempted to influence NOCMA to award contracts of 2020/2021 fuel supply for the advantage of Orxy, Finergy and Trifugira Fuel companies.

It was also established that Chihana and Chaima Banda aided and abetted Kambala when he attempted to influence the award of the contract to supply 40000 metric tons of fuel to a company known as Finergy.

The three suspects appeared in court today where they were charged and then granted bail. Since their arrest, civil society organisations have been calling for the firing of Chaima Banda and Kambala.