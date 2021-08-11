Tonse told to rethink Chihana’s position in the alliance

Tonse Alliance has been urged to reconsider Enock Chihana’s position in the alliance following the politician’s arrest on corruption related offences.

Chihana was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was arrested together with Minister of Energy Newton Kambala and presidential advisor on strategy Chris Chaima Banda.

Chihana leads the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) which is one of the nine parties in the ruling Tonse Alliance and there had been reports that President Lazarus Chakwera was considering Chihana for the presidential runningmate position in 2025 elections.

Following Chihana’s arrest, Social Justice Network has urged the Tonse Alliance which is led by Chakwera to rethink Chihana’s position in the alliance.

The organisation has also expressed concern over Chakwera’s delay to fire his adviser Chaima and Minister of Energy Kambala.

“We call upon Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera to fire his personal aide Chris Chaima Banda and Minister of Energy Newton Kambala. It is worrying that the President hasn’t acted more than 72 hours following their arrest

“Chaima Banda is alleged to have claimed being highly trusted by the President. Any observable delay by the HE would therefore render credence to such allegations without being speculative. Tonse Alliance must also rethink Enock Chihana’s position in the alliance,” the organization said.

Meanwhile, the three suspects have been charged and they have also been granted bail.

Kambala has been charged with conspiracy to influence a public officer to abuse their office; misuse of public office and attempting to influence a public officer.

Chihana and Chaima have both been charged with conspiracy to influence abuse of office and attempting to influence a public officer.