Airtel gains 0.5 million subscribers

Airtel Malawi says 500,000 subscribers have joined its network since the start of the Airtel Yabeba promotion.

The company’s Acting Marketing Director Thokozani Sande revealed this during the 12th weekly draw of the Airtel Yabeba Promotion on Tuesday.

“As Airtel we keep on pushing towards connecting more Malawians. In this promotion, we have seen more than 500,000 customers joining our network since we launched,” said Sande.

On Tuesday, four people won K1 million each in the Yabeba promotion. Winners included Mzuzu based fish seller Ali Mdala and cross border trader Chifundo Moyenda.

Dedza based student Chifundo Gondwe also emerged as one of the winners. Gondwe, 22, studies at a Teacher Training College and she said she will use the money for school fees.

Another winner was Petros Miliyasi from Ntchisi who does piecework to earn a living. Miliyasi expressed delight at the win, saying he will use some of the money to build a house.

The final draw of the promotion will be held on August 15 when a lucky customer will get the grand prize of K5 million.

Since 13 May when the promotion started, 48 people from over 20 districts across Malawi have won K1 million each and 3,000 customers have won K10,000 each.