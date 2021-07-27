‘God has rejected Tonse’

Self-proclaimed prophet Chimwemwe Sabao says God has rejected the Tonse Alliance and the ruling party will suffer shame in the next 12 months.

A video clip of the prophecy has been circulating on social media. According to reports, Sabao made the prophecy on Sunday.

Sabao in the video noted that God in Israel was appointing kings and firing them when they did something wrong. He then said that God has rejected the Malawi Congress Party and the Tonse Alliance which is led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

“MCP and Tonse Alliance, you will suffer same in the next 12 months.

“The same person who prophesied about you getting on the throne, is also being used by God to tell you that you have been rejected,” said Sabao who leads Angelic Gathering for Christ Church (AGAC).

On social media, some Malawians say they trust the prophet’s words while others have cast doubts over the prophecy.

“This prophet does not lie,” said one person.

“That’s not a prophesy but personal opinion,” said another social media user.

Sabao’s prophecy about Chakwera’s presidency comes months after the president pardoned the prophet.

Sabao was sentenced to four years in prison in 2019 for forging cheques and stealing K3.5 million from his mother in-law at the time. He spent about 10 months in prison before he was pardoned by Chakwera last year as part of decongestion of prisons.