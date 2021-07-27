Homeland Security Ministry seeks to raise awareness on human trafficking

Ahead of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, the Ministry of Homeland Security says it is fully prepared to raise awareness to the general public on human trafficking, smuggling and the Trafficking in Persons Act.

Homeland Security Principal Secretary Kennedy Nkhoma said this to members of the press at a briefing at BICC on Monday in Lilongwe.

Nkhoma who is also the Chairperson for the Trafficking In-Persons (TIP) National Coordination Committee said that with the Covid-19 cases rising, they did not want to have commemoration event but they have decided to still hold the event considering the trauma that comes with this criminality to innocent people in the country.

Nkhoma noted that courts are giving suspended cases which is against the Trafficking in Persons Act and also some people are being acquitted despite being found to have engaged in the malpractices.

“We need to raise awareness that whenever people find survivors of human trafficking, they should know that these people will be given support in terms of shelter. This day is significant in raising awareness of this evil vice towards creating a better country for all,” he explained.

On the number of the cases, Nkhoma said that the number is very huge considering that on daily basis they register 60 to 70 cases of human trafficking.

In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly held a high-level meeting to appraise the Global Plan of Action. Member States also adopted resolution A/RES/68/192 and designated July 30 as the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. This resolution declared that such a day was necessary to “raise awareness on the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.”

The commemoration on the day will take place in all districts across the country with Mzuzu hosting the main event.

The Theme of this year’s Commemoration is “Victims’ Voices Lead the Way”.

The activities during the period will include Media training on Trafficking in Persons and orientation of Community leaders (Paramount and Seniors Chiefs) on 29th July, 2021 as well as launch of the Regulations on Management of trafficking in Persons Shelters on 30th July and Weekend day of prayers on 31st July.