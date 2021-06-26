Woman arrested over porn video in Nkhata Bay

Police in Nkhata Bay District have arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly producing and sharing a pornographic video.

The woman has been arrested at Mpamba trading centre in the district.

The woman (name withheld) hails from Kamphalo Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri in the district. Nkhatabay Police Spokesperson Kondwani James said the woman whose name has been witheld produced the video which went viral on social media platforms.

Nkhata Bay Police instituted investigations that led to the arrest of the woman. She has since been charged with producing pornographic material. Her action is contrary section 85 (a) of Cyber security Act.

According to James, the woman was alone in the video but they are still investigating to establish if there are more suspects. The suspect is expected to appear before Court soon.