Kawale tailor gets 11 years in jail for raping 15-year-old girl

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate has sentenced a 23-year-old tailor to eleven years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl after she went to his house to collect uniform.

The court delivered its judgement on June 1, 2021. The man has been identified as young man, Raffick Issa to spend.

The court heard through state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Melvin Ngamuti that in the month of April, 2021 in the evening, the victim was sent by her stepmother to collect a school uniform from the house of the convict who is a tailor by profession.

In the course of waiting for the uniform, Raffick Issa raped the girl.

After the incident, the mother was informed by the girl and later the issue was brought to Kawale Police Station where arrest was made instantly.

Appearing in court, Issa pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, prompting the state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Ngamuti asked the court to pass a deterrent sentence against Issa, saying the man violated the right of a girl child.

In is judgment, Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa sentenced the convict to 11 years imprisonment with hard labour.